All playable characters in Avatar Generations
So many characters to pick from.
Avatar Generations is the latest game to debut on Android devices. The gacha-styled RPG game is filled with a plethora of characters that players will need to utilize to explore the four nations. Naturally, most players will be interested in knowing all the playable characters in Avatar Generations, and if you are in the same boat, we’ve listed them all below.
Every playable character in Avatar Generations
Since the game is new, there is a possibility that more characters will be added to the game in the future. Regardless, all the currently playable characters are listed below.
- Aang – All four element
- Admiral Zhao – Fire element
- Jeong Jeong – Fire element
- Katara – Water element
- Kyoshi Warriors – No element
- Pakku – Water element
- Princess Yue – Water element
- Master Gyatso – Air element
- Mongke – Fire element
- Sokka – No element
- Suki – No element
- Toph – Earth element
- The Blue Spirit – No element
- Tyro – Earth element
- Uncle Iroh – Fire element
- Xin Fu – Earth element
- Zuko – Fire element
As you progress through the main storyline, you’ll naturally start to unlock playable characters. The game follows a turn-based system where you’ll assemble a team of four characters that will aid in your journey. Hence, it’s vital to put up a solid and well-organized team that will make the progression easier. It’s recommended to utilize characters of different elements on a team so that you have all the bases covered. However, most characters are viable and can be effective if used properly. It’s best to try different characters and pick the ones that suit your playstyle and approach.