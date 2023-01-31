All playable characters in Avatar Generations

Avatar Generations is the latest game to debut on Android devices. The gacha-styled RPG game is filled with a plethora of characters that players will need to utilize to explore the four nations. Naturally, most players will be interested in knowing all the playable characters in Avatar Generations, and if you are in the same boat, we’ve listed them all below.

Every playable character in Avatar Generations

Since the game is new, there is a possibility that more characters will be added to the game in the future. Regardless, all the currently playable characters are listed below.

Aang – All four element

Admiral Zhao – Fire element

Jeong Jeong – Fire element

Katara – Water element

Kyoshi Warriors – No element

Pakku – Water element

Princess Yue – Water element

Master Gyatso – Air element

Mongke – Fire element

Sokka – No element

Suki – No element

Toph – Earth element

The Blue Spirit – No element

Tyro – Earth element

Uncle Iroh – Fire element

Xin Fu – Earth element

Zuko – Fire element

As you progress through the main storyline, you’ll naturally start to unlock playable characters. The game follows a turn-based system where you’ll assemble a team of four characters that will aid in your journey. Hence, it’s vital to put up a solid and well-organized team that will make the progression easier. It’s recommended to utilize characters of different elements on a team so that you have all the bases covered. However, most characters are viable and can be effective if used properly. It’s best to try different characters and pick the ones that suit your playstyle and approach.