How to sign up for Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta – start date, contents, and more

Square Enix and Platinum Games’ online action RPG Babylon’s Fall may be far from its launch, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have the opportunity to experience it. The details for Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta have been revealed. This guide will give you the details you’ll need to know about testing the upcoming game, including its start date, contents, and more.

When can you sign up for the Closed Beta?

If you are interested in signing up for Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta, then you’re in luck. You can sign up right now. All you have to do is go to the official website and click on the “Now recruiting for Closed Beta” button and pick a language. After that, you’re brought to a page detailing everything you need to know about the beta testing periods.

Here are the platforms the Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta is available for:

PC via Steam

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

After you’ve reviewed the information, you can scroll down to the bottom where it says “Closed Beta Test Registration.” You’ll have to click the button that says “Log in to your Square Enix Account” and log in. After that, you’ll take a quick questionnaire asking what platform you want to participate on, when you would be available to participate, and your experience with beta testing. After you’ve completed all the questions, you’ll submit them and complete the application process.

If you are selected, you will receive an email at the email address your Square Enix Account is tied to. It will probably take some time to get a response as the first phase of the Closed Beta period doesn’t begin until next month.

The deadline to sign up for the Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta is July 5, 2021 at 7:59 AM PT

When does the Closed Beta start and what contents will be featured?

Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta will be split into three phases. As detailed on the game’s official site, each phase has “different testing goals,” and available platforms will differ in each phase.

With that being said, a specific date for the first phase of Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta has yet to be determined. However, the game’s site does state the period will be sometime in late July and will be available only for Steam users, meaning anyone looking to play the game on a PlayStation console will have to wait a bit.

The dates for the second and third phases of the Closed Beta are still “to be determined.” However, platforms for each test period have been detailed. The second phase will allow Steam and PlayStation 4 users to participate. The third phase will bring in all platforms.

What are the requirements for participating?

You’ll need to adhere to a few requirements to sign up and participate in Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta. Here are the requirements as detailed on the game’s site: