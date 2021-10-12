Back 4 Blood Evangelo guide – Tips, tactics, best cards

Evangelo is one of the characters available at the start of your Back 4 Blood campaign. He’s a speedy character who can get out of tricky situations. Here’s our guide to help you with the best cards and tips for Evangelo in Back 4 Blood.

Abilities and playstyle

Evangelo has the following perks available by default if he’s chosen in your Back 4 Blood missions:

Born Survivor – Evangelo can break out of grabs; +75% breakout speed.

Light Footed – +5% team move speed.

Fit – +25% stamina regen.

Firestarter – Start with a Molotov.

Born Survivor is one of the most useful abilities in the game, especially if you’re soloing. It’s akin to the Breakout card, except Evangelo’s perk is more viable. He’s also got a bonus to stamina regeneration, so you can keep sprinting or slashing enemies. Lastly, Light Footed is a subpar perk since it only speeds you up by a small percentage.

Best cards for Evangelo

Playing as Evangelo allows you to be a sturdy fighter who focuses on melee combat just like Holly. This is primarily because of his slightly higher stamina regeneration. Here are the best cards that we can suggest for Evangelo in Back 4 Blood:

Cross Trainers – +20% stamina, +20% stamina regen, +3% move speed, and +5 health.

Superior Cardio – +20% stamina, +20% sprint efficiency, and +5 health.

Adrenaline Fueled – +100% stamina, -75% stamina regeneration; when you kill an enemy, gain 10 stamina instantly and an additional 10 stamina over five seconds.

Energy Bar – +20% stamina regeneration and +5 health.

Run Like Hell – +15% move speed; when you take damage, your accuracy is reduced by 20% for three seconds.

Mad Dash – +20% sprint speed; -30% sprint stamina efficiency.

Hellfire (pick this if you’ll often use firearms) – +45% move speed when firing; +5% move speed when not firing.

Rolling Thunder (shotgun) or Speed Demon (SMG) – These provide additional movement speed and damage/reload speed.

Confident Killer – When you or a teammate kills a Mutation, gain +1% damage (stacks up to 15% until the end of the level.

Down In Front – While crouching, you neither take nor deal friendly fire damage.

Meth Head – +40% melee attack speed, +40% melee stamina efficiency; melee attacks no longer stick through enemies; disables aim down sights.

Ignore the Pain – Gain 20% damage resistance against mutations while using a melee weapon; +1 temporary health and +3 stamina when you deal damage to a mutation.

Battle Lust – Melee kills heal 2 health.

Motorcycle Helmet – + 25% damage resistance. You can no longer aim down sights.

Face Your Fears – Gain +3 temporary health whenever you kill a Ridden within 2 meters.

Vanguard – + 10% melee speed; melee kills grant 1 temporary health to nearby teammates.

Batter Up – + 50% melee damage and + 5 health.

Spiky Bits – + 25% melee damage, + 10% damage resistance while using a melee weapon, and -20% ammo capacity.

Berserker – Gain 10% melee damage, 10% melee speed, and 5% movement speed for each melee kill in the last four seconds.

Slugger – + 5 health, + 10% melee efficiency, + 20% melee attack speed.

Hydration Pack – + 25 health, – 20% ammo capacity.

Grenade Pouch – +1 offensive inventory.

As you can see, several cards here match Holly’s build in case you want Evangelo as another melee bruiser. However, you can still opt for cards that improve his maneuverability. With Adrenaline Fueled, Evangelo gains double the stamina, but his stamina regeneration gets gimped. Thankfully, the Fit perk (+25%), Cross Trainers (+20%), and Energy Bar (+20%) help offset this malus. With additional movement boosters, Evangelo can dash back and forth, kiting and bashing your foes.