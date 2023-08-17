Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Spell Scroll & How to Get Them

Using spells isn’t limited to spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here is a list of every spell scroll you can find and use in the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 All Spell Scrolls

Baldur’s Gate 3 brings loads of D&D spells to life, and players can use them even if they’re not a wizard thanks to scrolls. Spell scrolls are scattered all over the world in Baldur’s Gate 3, some stashed away in book rows and chests, and some can be looted from fallen foes’ corpses.

Still, though these methods often leave things up to chance, spell scrolls can also be obtained from vendors all over the realm. Whether the plan is to consume the scroll in one use or have a wizard learn it in exchange for some gold, here is every spell scroll in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Common Spell Scrolls in BG3

AppearanceScroll NameHow to Get It
Scroll of Protection from Evil and GoodArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Scroll of Ice KnifeArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Scroll of Mage ArmorFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Fire BoltFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Fire HandsFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of AidFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Tasha’s Hideous LaughterBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Scroll of Feather FallSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Expeditious RetreatSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Scorching RaySorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Bestow CurseSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Chromatic OrbSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Sleet StormSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Shocking GraspSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Witch BoltSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Ray of FrostSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Ray of EnfeeblementSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Ray of SicknessFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Magic MissileSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Fog CloudSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of False LifeSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of SleepArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Charm PersonSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Uncommon Spell Scrolls in BG3

AppearanceScroll NameHow to Get It
Scroll of Crown of MadnessArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Scroll of Melf’s Acid ArrowCyrel’s Store, The Risen Road
Scroll of EnlargeBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Misty StepBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Scroll of Arcane LockFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Hold PersonFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of InvisibilityFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Speak with the DeadFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of WebSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of ShatterArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Mirror ImageCyrel’s Store, The Risen Road
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Gust of WindSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Flaming SphereSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Darkness
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of BlindnessSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of See InvisibilityBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of BlurSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Detect ThoughtsSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of DarkvisionArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3

AppearanceScroll NameHow to Get It
Scroll of Vampiric TouchArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Scroll of KnockFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of BanishmentQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Scroll of Feign DeathBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Scroll of Glyph of WardingQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of SlowBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Scroll of HasteFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of Dimension Door
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of FlyArron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gatedries
Scroll of Stinking CloudSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Gaseous FormSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Conjure Minor ElementalQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of FearSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of ConfusionSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of HypnosisSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Phantasmal KillerQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Evard’s Black TentaclesBlurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of FireballSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Protection from EnergyQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of StoneskinSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Fire ShieldSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Ice StormQuartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Wall of FireSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of BlightSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of PolymorphFound in chests and bookcases

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Very Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3

AppearanceScroll NameHow to Get It
Scroll of Wall of IceSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Wall of StoneSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Otiluke’s Freezing SphereSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of TelekinesisSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of SeemingSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Hold MonsterSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Flesh to StoneSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of DisintegrateSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of EyebiteSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Dominate PersonSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Cone of ColdSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Planar BindingSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Otto’s Irresistible DanceSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of SunbeamSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Circle of DeathSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of InvulnerabilitySorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of Chain LightningSorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Scroll of CloudkillFound in chests and bookcases
Scroll of DethroneFound in chests and bookcases

Due to the size of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the sheer amount of spell scrolls in it, this guide will be updated periodically with new scrolls as we find them.

