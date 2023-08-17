Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Spell Scroll & How to Get Them

Baldur’s Gate 3 brings loads of D&D spells to life, and players can use them even if they’re not a wizard thanks to scrolls. Spell scrolls are scattered all over the world in Baldur’s Gate 3, some stashed away in book rows and chests, and some can be looted from fallen foes’ corpses.

Still, though these methods often leave things up to chance, spell scrolls can also be obtained from vendors all over the realm. Whether the plan is to consume the scroll in one use or have a wizard learn it in exchange for some gold, here is every spell scroll in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Common Spell Scrolls in BG3

Appearance Scroll Name How to Get It Scroll of Protection from Evil and Good Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove Scroll of Ice Knife Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove Scroll of Mage Armor Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Fire Bolt Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Fire Hands Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Aid Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Tasha’s Hideous Laughter Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony Scroll of Feather Fall Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Expeditious Retreat Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Scorching Ray Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Bestow Curse Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Chromatic Orb Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Sleet Storm Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Shocking Grasp Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Witch Bolt Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Ray of Frost Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Ray of Enfeeblement Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Ray of Sickness Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Magic Missile Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Fog Cloud Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of False Life Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Sleep Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Charm Person Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Uncommon Spell Scrolls in BG3

Appearance Scroll Name How to Get It Scroll of Crown of Madness Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove Scroll of Melf’s Acid Arrow Cyrel’s Store, The Risen Road Scroll of Enlarge Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Misty Step Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony Scroll of Arcane Lock Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Hold Person Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Invisibility Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Speak with the Dead Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Web Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Shatter Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Mirror Image Cyrel’s Store, The Risen Road

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Gust of Wind Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Flaming Sphere Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Darkness

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Blindness Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of See Invisibility Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Blur Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Detect Thoughts Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Darkvision Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove

Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3

Appearance Scroll Name How to Get It Scroll of Vampiric Touch Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove

Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn Scroll of Knock Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Banishment Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn Scroll of Feign Death Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn Scroll of Glyph of Warding Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Slow Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony Scroll of Haste Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Dimension Door

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Fly Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove

Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gatedries Scroll of Stinking Cloud Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Gaseous Form Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Conjure Minor Elemental Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Fear Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Confusion Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Hypnosis Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Phantasmal Killer Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Evard’s Black Tentacles Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Fireball Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Protection from Energy Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Stoneskin Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Fire Shield Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Ice Storm Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn

Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Wall of Fire Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Blight Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Polymorph Found in chests and bookcases

Baldur’s Gate 3: All Very Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3

Appearance Scroll Name How to Get It Scroll of Wall of Ice Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Wall of Stone Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Telekinesis Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Seeming Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Hold Monster Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Flesh to Stone Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Disintegrate Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Eyebite Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Dominate Person Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Cone of Cold Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Planar Binding Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Otto’s Irresistible Dance Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Sunbeam Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Circle of Death Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Invulnerability Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Chain Lightning Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate Scroll of Cloudkill Found in chests and bookcases Scroll of Dethrone Found in chests and bookcases

Due to the size of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the sheer amount of spell scrolls in it, this guide will be updated periodically with new scrolls as we find them.