Baldur’s Gate 3: Every Spell Scroll & How to Get Them
Using spells isn’t limited to spellcasters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Here is a list of every spell scroll you can find and use in the game.
Baldur’s Gate 3 brings loads of D&D spells to life, and players can use them even if they’re not a wizard thanks to scrolls. Spell scrolls are scattered all over the world in Baldur’s Gate 3, some stashed away in book rows and chests, and some can be looted from fallen foes’ corpses.
Still, though these methods often leave things up to chance, spell scrolls can also be obtained from vendors all over the realm. Whether the plan is to consume the scroll in one use or have a wizard learn it in exchange for some gold, here is every spell scroll in BG3.
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Common Spell Scrolls in BG3
|Appearance
|Scroll Name
|How to Get It
|Scroll of Protection from Evil and Good
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
|Scroll of Ice Knife
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
|Scroll of Mage Armor
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Fire Bolt
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Fire Hands
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Aid
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Tasha’s Hideous Laughter
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
|Scroll of Feather Fall
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Expeditious Retreat
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Scorching Ray
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Bestow Curse
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Chromatic Orb
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Sleet Storm
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Shocking Grasp
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Witch Bolt
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Ray of Frost
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Ray of Enfeeblement
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Ray of Sickness
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Magic Missile
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Fog Cloud
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of False Life
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Sleep
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Charm Person
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Uncommon Spell Scrolls in BG3
|Appearance
|Scroll Name
|How to Get It
|Scroll of Crown of Madness
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
|Scroll of Melf’s Acid Arrow
|Cyrel’s Store, The Risen Road
|Scroll of Enlarge
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Misty Step
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
|Scroll of Arcane Lock
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Hold Person
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Invisibility
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Speak with the Dead
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Web
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Shatter
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Mirror Image
|Cyrel’s Store, The Risen Road
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Gust of Wind
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Flaming Sphere
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Darkness
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Blindness
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of See Invisibility
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Blur
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Detect Thoughts
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Darkvision
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How To Examine Enemy Stats
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3
|Appearance
|Scroll Name
|How to Get It
|Scroll of Vampiric Touch
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
|Scroll of Knock
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Banishment
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
|Scroll of Feign Death
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
|Scroll of Glyph of Warding
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Slow
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
|Scroll of Haste
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Dimension Door
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Fly
|Arron’s Store, Emerald Grove
Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gatedries
|Scroll of Stinking Cloud
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Gaseous Form
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Conjure Minor Elemental
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Fear
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Confusion
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Hypnosis
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Phantasmal Killer
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Evard’s Black Tentacles
|Blurg’s Store, Myconid Colony
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Fireball
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Protection from Energy
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Stoneskin
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Fire Shield
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Ice Storm
|Quartermaster Talli’s Store, Last Light Inn
Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Wall of Fire
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Blight
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Polymorph
|Found in chests and bookcases
Baldur’s Gate 3: All Very Rare Spell Scrolls in BG3
|Appearance
|Scroll Name
|How to Get It
|Scroll of Wall of Ice
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Wall of Stone
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Otiluke’s Freezing Sphere
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Telekinesis
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Seeming
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Hold Monster
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Flesh to Stone
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Disintegrate
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Eyebite
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Dominate Person
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Cone of Cold
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Planar Binding
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Otto’s Irresistible Dance
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Sunbeam
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Circle of Death
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Invulnerability
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Chain Lightning
|Sorcerous Sundries, Baldur’s Gate
|Scroll of Cloudkill
|Found in chests and bookcases
|Scroll of Dethrone
|Found in chests and bookcases
Due to the size of Baldur’s Gate 3 and the sheer amount of spell scrolls in it, this guide will be updated periodically with new scrolls as we find them.