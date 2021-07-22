Battlefield 2042 beta – start and end date, and how to join

Battlefield 2042 is on the way later this year, with a planned release date of October 22. The good news for fans of the series is that a beta is also planned, so you can jump in a little earlier than that.

While the beta does not have a fixed date as of yet, it will take place sometime in September, and will be an open beta. Before that happens, a closed alpha test will be taking place, consisting of just a few thousand players. This particular event will be invite-only, and will most likely be limited to influences, journalists, and similar folk to marry testing with promotion, the way EA likes to do sometimes.

While the beta in September will be an open beta, players will be able to get early access to it by pre-order the game on their preferred platform.

Battlefield 2042 is shaping up to be one of the biggest titles in the series to date, launching with multiple modes, maps, and all the weapons you would expect from a Battlefield title. We do not know what the exact content of the Beta will be at this time, but traditional DICE have opted for a single map and mode that players can battle it out on.