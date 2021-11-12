Battlefield 2042 “Unable to Load Persistent Data” error, explained – error code 15:600P:-7A

Battlefield 2042 is the latest in EA long-running series, but it is not without issues. Players are being hit with a variety of error messages, including the “unable to load persistent data” error. While the problem seems to be more common on consoles, it also impacts PC players.

Below, you will find an assortment of steps you can take to resolve the problem and try to fix the “unable to load persistent data” error.

Restart the game

It’s a simple but important step. Try restarting the game and see if that will resolve the issue for you.

Restart your system

If not, a full system restart might be in order. It’s normally a good idea to do a cold reboot of your system when doing this, which means plugging it out at the power source and leaving it unplugged for 10-15 seconds before plugging it back in.

Verify the install on PC

If you are on PC, you can verify your game files by clicking the three little dots on it in your game library in Origin, right-clicking it in your library on PC and selecting “Local Files”, then “Verify”.

A clean install

If the problem is just not fixing itself, you will need to try a clean install of the game, which means installing and reinstalling the title.