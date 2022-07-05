The best Animal Crossing: New Horizons town flags

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most relaxing games you will come across and gives you a wide variety of ways to design your island. One that is particularly coveted is by way of your island flag. The flag can be seen waving above your Resident Services building and can be switched out at any time by talking to Isabelle. Here is how to change your Animal Crossing: New Horizons town flag and our favorite ones we have seen on the internet.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons best town flags

Blue Eyes White Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh

Image via Bug

Delfino Flag from Super Mario Sunshine

Crossing lightsabers

Image via Buffy

Great Wave Kanagawa

Hogwarts emblem

Image via Andy

No internet T-Rex from Google Chrome

Red Crewmate from Among Us

Shrek

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge album cover

Various Disney broadway logos

Creating your own town flag in ACPatterns

Customizing your town flag in Animal Crossing is a tried and true tradition and Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it easier than ever to pay tribute to your favorite characters, countries, bands, movies, or people thanks to a website called ACPatterns.com. It is much easier to design a flag on a PC than on a Switch, so ACPatterns also has a web-based designer you can use to make your own pixel art if you cannot find an already created piece that you like.

The site allows you to turn any image into a flag. Just upload your file and set a few customization options. Remember that the image will be made into a small square and pixelated, so choose an image with not too many details. If you find one you like, generate a QR code to use in your game or share it with your friends.

The best town flags use just a few colors and have either a pattern or something large to focus on. Since your flag will be much smaller in-game than it is elsewhere, you want to make sure it’s not blurry or hard to see. A simple pattern will work much better than complex paisley, for instance. If you choose an image that’s already pretty recognizable, like a country’s flag, the fact that it’s substantially smaller won’t get in the way of anyone identifying it. You won’t have room for all 50 stars on the American flag, but nobody’s going to be counting them, anyway.

If you are not a tested pixel art veteran though you are free to download designs shared by other creators. Here are some of our favorite town flags we have found for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Note that the below designs can be used for other purposes as well. Just put in the custom design code and save it to your Nook Phone and you can put it anywhere you like. These are just designs we enjoyed seeing on a flag for our island.