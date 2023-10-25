Best Halloween Costumes for The Sims 4

As Halloween approaches, many of us are scrambling to get together last-minute costumes. If you’d rather stay in and dress up your Sims instead, you may be wondering what Halloween costumes are available in The Sims 4.

While going as a Sim is a fun and easy choice if you plan to go out on Halloween, we think dressing up your characters in the game and throwing a Spooky Party is a valid celebration choice. There are a number of different Halloween costumes to choose from in The Sims 4, so let’s look at some of the best ones.

Hot Dog Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

If you’re looking for a funny yet iconic costume for your Sim to wear to their Halloween party, you can’t go wrong with a classic hot dog suit. This costume comes with the base game, meaning it’s available to anyone who plays The Sims 4.

Raccoon Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

Lean into goblin mode this year and feel like dressing your Sim as a trash panda. There is, in fact, a full-body Sims 4 costume for that. The raccoon suit comes with the City Living expansion pack.

Princess Leia Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

While the Star Wars-specific expansion grants a whole range of options, there’s actually been a Star Wars costume in the game for years. The Princess Leia dress costume is available as part of the base game, though alas, you can only approximate her hairdo this way.

Garden Gnome Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

Does your Sim love to appease the gnomes during Harvestfest? If so, perhaps they’d like to dress up as a garden gnome during Halloween to channel those gnomeish vibes for their very own. This full-body Sims 4 costume comes with the Seasons expansion pack.

Pirate Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

Arrr you interested in the Spooky Stuff pack? If you are, you’ll get a few additional costumes in Create-a-Sim, including the pirate option. Also, a great costume to wear when celebrating Talk Like a Pirate Day.

Fairy Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

No, Sims 4 hasn’t given us actual fairies yet, and it’s a bit of a sore subject for some fans. But you can dress up your Sim as a fairy for Halloween, complete with very pretty costume wings. This costume is another Spooky Stuff pack addition to the game.

Gladiator Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

If your Sim thinks about the Roman empire as often as the internet meme suggests the average guy does, they’ll be delighted with the Gladiator costume for their spooky party needs. Unlike the superhero, this costume has a cute little cape. It comes with the Spooky Stuff pack.

Superhero Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

Does your Sim dream of saving the city with simtastic superpowers? If so, they’ll love the supersuit costume, which has a classic spandex look and follows Edna Mode’s “no capes” advice. This costume comes with the City Living expansion pack.

Alien Robot Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

To be honest, it’s not 100% clear what this costume is supposed to be, but it’s giving off futuristic space vibes, so we’re going with an alien robot. This fun chromatic number is perfect for a Sim who dreams of traveling to outer space, and it comes built into the base game.

Clown Costume

Screenshot via Gamepur

Listen, clown costumes are a bold move with all the clown panic we’ve had in recent years. Still, maybe your Sim likes to ride on the wild side or wants to make clowns kid-friendly again. Regardless of their movies, your Sim can dress as a clown this Halloween with this base game costume.

Hopefully, with these costume options in The Sims 4, you’ll be able to find the best attire for your Sim to enjoy their Spooky Party this Halloween!