Sims 4 Supernatural and Occult Features We Need to See

Over the years, Sims 4 fans have gotten all sorts of exciting supernatural and occult additions to the game, from vampires to magic users to werewolves. We’ve even had a few stuff packs that go bump in the night to dress up the gothiest of Sims.

That said, we spooky Simmers are always dreaming of more that we’d love to see in our life sim to help give it a fantastical twist. In honor of the spookiest of seasons, let’s take a moment to imagine just how magical The Sims 4 could be if they gave us these additional supernatural and occult features.

Make Mermaids Sirens Again

Yes, we already have mermaids in The Sims 4. That said, they aren’t particularly robust or interesting supernatural Sims compared with the other options and they could really use a revamp.

Simmers on Reddit have mentioned that they want to see Mermaids who can lure others using their voice, and a little more gameplay under the sea. Small tweaks like these would bring so much more magic to playing mermaid characters in the game.

Bring Us Fae Sims

Many Sims 4 players would love the option to create fairy Sims, and some fans even speculate that EA might be teasing this with the use of fairy emojis on social media. While there are some hints and nods to this with the ability to have a visit from the tooth fairy in the current game, you can’t create a fairy in The Sims 4.

We’d love the option to become Tinkerbell and flit around a fairytale world in The Sims 4, like we could in The Sims 3 with the Supernatural pack. This could also get particularly interesting if fae Sims could lure others into their world without time, through stumbling across a fairy ring in the forest. This could fit beautifully into the cottage vibes in Henford-on-Begley if we can’t have a whole new world for fairies.

Let Supernatural Sims Be Hybrids

Let’s say you do the impossible and get your werewolf Sim to marry a vampire. What happens if they have kids? Currently, Sims 4 doesn’t allow this kind of diverse occult parentage to lead to hybrid werewolf/vampire Sims or any other combinations of supernatural Sim heritages.

Yes, there are mods out there that will get the job done, but that has its limits, and we’d love to see this become a part of the game itself. This one is probably among the more complicated asks, given the different combinations of all the types of occult Sims. Still, it would add a lot of depth and interest to the world for those of us fond of playing a supernatural version of the game.

Give us the Sim-C-U

Imagine that your Sim sets the kitchen on fire, and instead of a firetruck, you get a visit from a Superhero Sim who blows out the flames with their frost breath. That would be pretty darn cool, right?

We’d love to see the ability to have superhero Sims with various abilities like flight, superspeed, etc, so we can create our own Simsvengers or Justice Sims. Better yet, let us choose to play as superheroes or supervillains, adding a whole new level to the villain career.

Let Them Eat Braaaaaains

Opinions are mixed on whether or not The Sims 4 should bring back zombies, which have been a feature in previous Sims games. Still, you can’t have spooky season without adding a few zombies to the mix, so we’ve got to include them on our supernatural wishlist.

If balanced well, zombies could be a fun addition to the game. Maybe they could only appear during fall or a Halloween-style event on the seasonal rotation to ensure you’re not playing through the zombie Simpocalyse all year round.

More Spooky Stuff Packs and Kits

This a smaller ask than adding new playable characters, but it’s still something we’d love to see. Over the years, we’ve had a few occult and supernatural additions to the stuff packs, but you can never have too many Halloween-inspired vibes.

Right now, we have just two supernatural & fantasy stuff packs (Spooky Stuff and Paranormal Stuff), and no kits that are giving full-on October vibes. More options for dressing up our occult Sims and filling their homes with appropriately otherwordly vibes is a need, not a want.

In all, we’ve seen a good number of fun supernatural and fantasy DLCs for The Sims 4 over the years, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to sprinkle a bit more magic into the Sims universe. These are just a few spooky additions that would be welcome additions to the game for many fans.