Best held items for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Hair gel doesn’t count.
Held items have been a part of the Pokémon formula since Gen 2. Letting your Pokémon hold onto an item during battle can be the difference between victory and defeat, as they can power up your attacks, buff your defenses, or even cure status effects. If you went with the Water starter Quaxly in Scarlet and Violet, then there are a number of great held items to utilize all the way down its evolutionary line. You can only hold one at a time, but we’ve provided some strong suggestions here.
Related: Best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Best held items for Quaxly and Quaxwell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Being Water types, Quaxley and its first evolution Quaxwell benefit from anything that plays to their strengths. Additionally, you should consider switching to something that will cover your weaknesses if you know you’re going up against Grass or Electric types. These items also apply to the final evolution, but we’ll cover that specifically in a moment.
- Damp Rock: It extends the duration of the move Rain Dance when used by the holder.
- Electric Seed: It boosts Defense on Electric Terrain. It can only be used once.
- Grassy Seed: It boosts Defense on Grassy Terrain. It can only be used once.
- Mystic Water: This teardrop-shaped gem boosts the power of Water-type moves.
- Weakness Policy: Attack and Sp. Atk sharply increase if the holder is hit with a move it’s weak to.
Best held items for Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The final form for this water duck is Quaquaval, which gets a Fighting-typing in addition to its previous affinity. That opens up the door for another set of helpful held items. Here are some additional recommendations.
- Black Belt: This belt helps the wearer to focus and boosts the power of Fighting-type moves.
- Metronome: It boosts moves used consecutively but only until a different move is used.
- Muscle Band: This headband exudes strength, slightly boosting the power of physical moves.
- Protective Pads: These pads protect the holder from effects caused by making direct contact with the target.
- Punching Glove: This protective glove boosts the power of the holder’s punching moves and prevents direct contact with targets.
- Scope Lens: It’s a lens for scoping out weak points. It boosts the holder’s critical-hit ratio.