If you are looking to keep your starter Pokémon in your party throughout the entirety of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, not only will you need to level them up and grow them into the fearsome beasts they become, but giving them the proper held item can boost them to a level they normally wouldn’t be able to reach. For Fire starter fans, Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge can pack quite a punch, but giving them the right item will make sure they are winning every match-up. Here are the best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the best held items for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

When it comes to deciding an item to have your Fuecoco, Crocalor, or Skeledirge hold, we like boosting the Pokémon’s strengths more. In most cases, we want to make the offensive power of them even better than they already are.

Assault Vest – raises special defense to give you a better chance against enemies that have super effective attacks against you

Charcoal – boosts the power of all Fire moves

Life Orb – gives you more damage in exchange for taking damage when you hit

Metronome – boosts the attack of a move when you use that move on consecutive turns

Quick Claw – occasionally will give you the boost to move first even if your speed is lower than the opponent

Scope Lens – gives you a better chance to land critical hits on the opponent

Spell Tag (Skeledirge only) – boosts the power of all Ghost moves

Wise Glasses – boosts the power of all special moves

What held item is best to give to your Fuecoco, Crocalor, or Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet could potentially differ largely on how you have set them up for their moves. If one item gives a particular move that you love a big boost, you may want to consider going with that than the ones we listed above. Be sure to look into each item’s description and see how it can benefit you in battle.