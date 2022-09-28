Best Juliette Trainings in Omega Strikers

There’s more to the enthusiastic Juliette than meets the eye. As the first character introduced to new players, we are immediately shown how her fiery disposition complements her hard-hitting skills perfectly. With abilities tailored towards exerting pressure on the opponents, there’s a reason why Juliette is one of the better forwards in Omega Strikers. But to make her skills shine even more, a suitable build has to be established to maximize her potential. Here are our suggestions for Juliette’s best Trainings to help you dominate in Omega Strikers.

Best Trainings for Juliette in Omega Strikers

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a total of 5 styles in Omega Strikers: Sniper, Speedster, Controller, Brawler, and Specialist. Each build consists of three slots, two requiring Training that fits a character’s specific style. In Juliette’s case, she is both a Brawler and a Speedster making her one of the more versatile starter characters in Omega Strikers. With this in mind, Juliette’s build has to have at least one Training with a Brawler style and one with a Speedster style. The last slot can then be equipped with any Training of your choice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perfect Form (Speedster) – Light / Medium / Heavy hits reduce other ability cooldowns by 6 / 9 / 12% (max 0.6 / 0.9 / 1.2s per hit).

Stacks on Stacks (Speedster) – Light / Medium / Heavy hits grant 2 / 3 / 4 stacks of Haste (0.15% per stack). At 100 stacks, gain 6 power per 100 speed. All stacks are lost if K.O.’d.

Tempo Swing (Brawler) – Light / Medium / Heavy hits deal bonus damage equal to 2 / 3 / 4% of your max stagger and heal for 150% of that amount.

Alternatively, you can also switch out Stacks on Stacks and Tempo Swing with the following:

Crossover (Speedster) – strikes grant 35% haste for 1.5s.

Heavy Handed (Brawler) – Hit 8% harder. Increased to 16% for heavy hits.

Juliette’s skills are extremely useful in dealing damage and knocking opponents out of the round, so cooldown reduction Trainings are a must to get the most out of her abilities. In this case, her Flame Flurry works ideally with Perfect Form, as each hit reduces the cooldown of her other skills. Trainings that grant Haste are also important as a forward’s main objective is to chase after the disc and score goals. Again, Flame Flurry is an ideal complement to Stacks on Stacks because each strike grants haste stacks as long as you don’t get K.O.’d. Finally, Tempo Swing rounds out this build nicely because it grants slight bonus damage and healing, which is always useful for front liners.