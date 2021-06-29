Best Minecraft parkour servers

One of the most fun mini-games you can play in Minecraft is on one of the many parkour servers. It might be a little difficult to envision a blocky Minecraft character pulling off the kind of moves a real-life traceur does, but these servers are all about platforming across challenging terrains. If you are looking to put your platforming skills to the test, here are the best parkour servers you can join in Minecraft.

Happy HG

IP: mc.happy-hg.com:25565

Happy HG offers quite a few different games you can play, but its parkour is where it shines the brightest. One of the coolest things about this server is you can set the game to give you courses that focus on certain kinds of platforming that you can either practice on to get better where you struggle or just find the sort of parkour courses you enjoy the most.

Jumpcraft

Image via Jumpcraft

IP: play.jumpcraft.org

JumpCraft has over 700 parkour courses that reward you for playing well and increasing your skill level. You earn an in-game currency that can be spent on unlocking additional parkour maps. The community for this server is not quite as active as others, but it provides plenty of well-made courses for you to run through.

ManaCube

Image via Manacube

IP: join.manacube.com

ManaCube has over 1,000 parkour courses that can meet many different skill levels, all made by parkour aficionados. With a wide range of themes, there are various ways you can enjoy these courses. While it has other mini-games, ManaCube has a dedicated community that wants to provide the best experience for each other.

Mineclub

Image via Mineclub

IP: play.mineclub.com

Mineclub has a highly respectable community filled with thousands of people. There are other games for you to play outside of parkour, but you will have a great time when you explore the courses dedicated to this craft.

Mineplex

Image via Xbox

IP: us.mineplex.com

Mineplex is one of the most popular servers in Minecraft and has tons of great content for you to partake in. Whether you want to only focus on parkour or see other varying mini-games, you will want to give Mineplex a look.

Minr

Image via Minr

IP: zero.minr.org

Minr is one of the oldest Minecraft servers available, running for over a decade. With it being active for such a long time, there are plenty of parkour courses you can find. The best of the best on the server are the ones creating the courses here, so you know you are getting quality at every turn.

Mox MC

Image via Mox MC

IP: moxmc.net

Mox MC is almost always near server capacity and a favorite among streamers and YouTubers. With a wide-ranging set of courses for different skillsets and themes, this is one of the more fun and rewarding experiences for its members.

Parkourcraft

IP: parkourcraft.com

I mean, it’s in the name. Parkourcraft is most likely the smallest server on this list but is heavily dedicated to its craft with great rewards and fun courses to run and climb through.

Renatus Network

Image via Renatus Network

IP: play.RenatusNetwork.com

Renatus Network has an active team that consistently puts out good parkour maps for those interested in the mini-game. They do provide some of the most challenging courses on this list and a variety of unique and themed maps.

Snapcraft

Image via Snapcraft

IP: play.snapcraft.net

Snapcraft’s parkour courses really lean into speed runs, so anyone looking to test their skills in the fastest way possible should be interested in this server. The Snapcraft team actively promotes community interaction with a voucher reward given to whoever votes on the most maps. There are actively a couple hundred players on Snapcraft, so give it a try and become a part of its growing community.