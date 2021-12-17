Beedrill is an exciting choice for the Pokémon Go league, but it’s a decent choice if you can fit it into your roster. Beedrill might be a Bug-type, but it has a solid moveset, and you want to make sure you give it the best attacks possible before using it in the Battle League. This guide covers the best moveset for Beedrill in Pokémon Go.

Beedrill is a Bug and Poison-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type attacks. You primarily want to use it in the Great League.

These are all of the attacks Beedrill can learn.

Fast moves

Bug Bite (Bug-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Infestation (Bug-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Aerial Ace (Flying-type) – 55 damage and 45 energy

Drill Run (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 45 energy

Fell Stinger (Bug-type) – 20 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type) – 80 damage and 50 energy

X-Scissor (Bug-type) – 45 damage and 35 energy

When it comes to picking Beedrill’s fast move, you want to go with a poison jab. It’s a powerful Poison-type attack that has seen some buffs over the years, making it a far more useful attack and a worthwhile choice for Beedrill.

For the charged moves, you have a variety of selections for Beedrill. The top choice will be x-scissor, a decently powered charged move that does not cost too much energy to use. We recommend going with drill run, another low-cost energy move that does quite a bit of damage to assist with it. Drill run is easily one of the best moves to teach Beedrill, too.

The best moveset to teach Beedrill is the fast move poison jab and the charged moves drill run and x-scissor.