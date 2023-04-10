Pokémon Go: The best moveset for Incarnate Forme Landorus

There are powerful legendary Pokémon for you to find in Pokémon Go, and one of them is Incarnate Forme Landorus. It appears in five-star raids every so often, and you’ll need to defeat it in a battle to catch it, adding this Pokémon to your collection.

After capturing this Pokémon, the next step is to teach it the correct moveset to give it the best chance to be a useful asset to your roster. There are specific moves you’ll want to teach it to get the most out of this legendary Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Incarnate Forme Landorus in Pokémon Go.

Incarnate Forme Landorus’ best moveset in Pokémon Go

Incarnate Forme Landorus is a Flying and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Ice and Water-type moves and resistant to Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type moves. Given its limited weaknesses, it’s considered one of the better Pokémon for you to use in Pokémon Go.

An opponent facing Landorus doesn’t have many options, making it pretty easy to protect it from any Ice or Water-type Pokémon. What also makes it a good choice is the high amount of attack power and decent defense stat it has, meaning it should be a difficult Pokémon for opponents to overcome, especially if you protect it from battling against Pokémon that can be super effective against it.

These are all of the moves Incarnate Forme Landorus can learn.

All Incarnate Forme Landorus Fast Moves in Pokémon Go

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy (4 damage per turn)

Because of Landorus’ limited moveset in Pokémon Go, it doesn’t have too many choices. However, the choices it does have for attacks are excellent. It can topple plenty of Pokémon, consistently coming out on top. For its fast move, you want to go with Mud Shot. It does less damage than Rock Throw but can generate far more energy, allowing it to use its charged attacks far more often.

All Incarnate Forme Landorus Charged Attacks in Pokémon Go

Earth Power (Ground-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower opponent’s defenses by one rank)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Outrage (Dragon-type) – 110 damage and 60 energy

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Your first and top pick for your charged moves will almost always be Earth Power. It’s a low-energy move that can do quite a bit of damage against an opponent. Plus, the chance to lower your opponent’s defenses for the rest of the battle is the icing on the cake. Regarding Landorus’ second charged move choice, we recommend Rock Slide. It’s also a low-energy attack and does quite a bit of damage, even if it only needs 45 energy.

Some players may argue that you swap out Rock Slide for Outrage, which is a valid argument. It’s a third type attack move that Incarnate Landorus can learn, and it’s a Dragon-type move that can be extremely useful in the Master League. However, the downside to that option is that it requires a lot of energy, which is a real negative. The choice is up to you, but we’re going to recommend Rock Slide.

Overall, what is the best moveset for Incarnate Forme Landorus to learn? We highly recommend you use Mud Shot for its fast move, and then for its Charged Attacks you want to go with Earth Power and Rock Slide.