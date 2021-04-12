Best moveset for Landorus (Therian) in Pokémon Go

When it comes to PvP for Pokémon Go, Landorus (Incarnate) has it made. It has a powerful series of stats, and even better fast move, and powerful charged attacks. It’s among one of the best legendary Pokémon in the Master League, defeated by only a few, and Groudon continues to be the best Ground-type. Landorus (Therian) has a lot to live up to, and if it does not have a suitably powerful fast move, you won’t see Landorus (Therian) used too often in PvP, and instead, it will be left to be used in raids. Landorus (Therian) does switch some stuff up, though.

Landorus (Therian) is a Flying and Ground-type Pokémon. It’s only weak against Ice and Water-type attacks, but it is resistant against Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 3,922, an attack of 240, a defense of 153, and a stamina of 173. The Therian Forme of Landorus receives as massive 22 point attack bump, but loses two points in defense, which is find trade for an already powerful legendary Pokémon.

These are all of the moves Landorus (Therian) can learn.

Fast moves

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

Extrasensory (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 3.3 energy (2.6 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense by 1 rank)

The big worry for Landorus (Therian) was that it would lose the fast move, mud shot. It did not. It keeps mud shot, ensuring that this Pokémon can still pile up much-needed energy during a fight to fire off its more powerful charged moves. There are a few choices to consider for Landorus (Therian)’s charged move picks, which are where things start to settle in for this Pokémon.

The big downside to Landorus (Therian) is that it does lose access to several of the Incarnate charged extremely useful moves, such as rock slide and earth power. Many of these attacks have been replaced, which were expected. It’s not a complete loss, but they’re not as good as PvP players were hoping for because Landorus (Incarnate) is already an excellent Pokémon. When you consider the charged moves, you really need to make sure Landorus (Therian) knows stone edge. That move has pretty cheap energy, and it does a solid 100 damage, making it exceptionally useful in a battle.

The next charged move you want to consider grabbing is superpower. While it is a Fighting-type move, you can use it for Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type coverage. It would dominate against Melmetal, Garchomp, Ho-Oh, Snorlax, Mew, Zekrom, and several others.

Landorus (Therian) did not get completely stomped by the new moveset as some players were expecting. We’re sorry to see it lose access to earth power, but given the amount of attack it has, these choices are good, and players can grab Landorus (Therian) to do some serious damage in the Master League and five-star raids.

The best moveset to teach Landorus (Therian) is the fast move mud shot and the charged moved stone edge and superpower.