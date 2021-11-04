Best moveset for Terrakion in Pokémon Go

Terrakion is a legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. It’s one of the three swords of justice, the other two being Cobalion and Virizion. You want to make sure it has the best attacks possible that you can use during a battle. These are the best moves for Terrakion to learn in Pokémon Go to give it the best moveset.

Terrakion is a Fighting and Rock-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fairy, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Psychic, Steel, and Water-type Pokémon. It’s resistant to Bug, Dark, Fire, Normal, Poison, and Rock-type moves. Because of how many weaknesses it has, you want to be careful whenever using it during a battle, in PvP and PvE.

These are all of the moves Terrakion can learn.

Fast moves

Smack Down (Rock-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to lower user’s defense by two ranks)

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 80 damage and 45 energy

Sacred Sword (Fighting-type) – 60 damage and 35 energy

For the fast move, you want to teach Terrakion smack down. It’s slightly better than zen headbutt, plus Terrakion receives a STAB modifier, meaning it will deal more damage every time. Thankfully, the attack also provides more energy each time you use it, but just barely over zen headbutt.

For the charged moves, the first one you want to go with is sacred sword. It’s the signature move for Terrakion, and it’s a powerful Fighting-type move that doesn’t use too much energy. For the second choice, you want to go with rock slide, another Rock-type move only costs 10 more energy than sacred sword.

The best moveset to teach Terrakion is the fast move smack down and the charged moves sacred sword and rock slide.