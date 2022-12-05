Keldeo is one of the several mythical Pokémon you can encounter in the Pokémon series, and they’re going to make their way over to Pokémon Go. You won’t be able to find Keldeo out in the wild, but they do appear in special events that occur every so often. You will need to act quickly if you want to catch this Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Keldeo in Pokémon Go.

How to get Keldeo in Pokémon Go

Right now, the only way you can add Keldeo to your collection is if you purchase the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket, which goes live alongside the main debut event for Keldeo, Mythic Blade. The Mythic Blade event introduces Keldeo Pokémon Go, but outside of the Special Research ticket you need to purchase, you will not be able to catch this Pokémon.

This is a similar process that Niantic has done for other mythical Pokémon. They’re much rarer than legendary Pokémon, which means not everyone will have a chance to catch them when it initially releases. We can expect a future event to add another Special Research for all players, giving those who missed out on the chance to catch Keldeo and those who already caught this Pokémon will receive candy.

Those who receive the Something Extraordinary Special Research ticket will have as much time as they want to work through this ticket. Special Research tickets do not expire on your account, meaning if you do not complete Something Extraordinary before the Mythic Blade event wraps up, you can still work through it at your leisure. However, if you do not purchase the ticket before the event ends, you will need to wait until Keldeo returns in future events.