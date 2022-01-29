Best Nature for Chimchar, Monferno, and Infernape in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Chimchar, and it’s evolutions Monferno and Infernape, debuted in Diamond and Pearl. A Fire and Fighting dual-type, they have long been favorites of the series, and proudly make their return in Arceus. You can first acquire Chimchar from a quest involving tracking down a spooky will o’ the wisp. Once you get them, you’ll definitely be in the market for the best Nature for Chimchar, Monferno and Infernape in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Infernape is a very popular competitive Pokémon in the previous games. Boasting a balanced spread of 104 Attack and Special Attack, alongside a swift 108 Speed, Infernape has traditionally been built as either a Special Attacker or a Physical Attacker. In Arceus, however, Infernape move pool is limited in the Special Attack department. As such, you want either Adamant or Jolly to boost his attacking power.

For a physical Infernape, your movepool choices are Close Combat, Flare Blitz, Double-Edge, Mach Punch, Thunder Punch, Drain Punch, Poison Jab, Bulk Up, Rock Slide, Stealth Rock, Shadow Claw, and Stone Edge. That is an absolutely massive amount of choices covering a wide spectrum of types, and if you find yourself with choice paralysis, you can’t go wrong with Bulk Up, Stone Edge, Flare Blitz and Close Combat.