Best Nature for Cresselia in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you’ve completed the game, you will receive a series of quests from Cogita, pointing you in the direction of several missing Plates. One of these quests will take you to the Moonview Arena, where Cresselia awaits you. It will confuse your attempts to catch it, but once you do, you’ll want to know what the best Nature for Cresselia is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Cresselia is a very tanky legendary Pokémon, with a 120 in HP, 120 in Defense, and 130 in Special Defense. As such, her offensive stats leave much to be desired — 70 in Attack and 75 in Special Attack — alongside a poor Speed of 85. This shifts Cresselia’s priority in battle to outlasting the competition via recovery skills, and the best Nature that allows you to do that is Calm or Bold.

Cresselia’s movepool is pretty good for its intended purpose of stalling out the opponent — Moonblast, Psychic, Ice Beam, Shadow Ball and Energy Ball round out it’s offensive weapons, while Lunar Blessing is Cresselia’s signature move. Lunar Blessing not only heals you for 50% (25% agile, 75% strong), but it also cures statuses like Paralyze and Drowsy, and also grants Cresselia the Obscured status. This gives Cresselia some of the best bulk in the game, and is highly recommended for many other post-game activities.