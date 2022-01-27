Each Pokémon you encounter and catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a unique nature. These natures subtly modify and influence a Pokémon’s stats, giving them specific advantages in battle. A Pokémon can have any available natures, and some are better than others. If you choose Cyndaquil as your starter Pokémon, you might want to pay attention to its nature to ensure you’re using the best one. In this guide, we cover the best nature for Cyndaquil in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

When selecting the best nature, we highly recommend going with Modest. It’s a nature that will lower Cyndaquil’s attack, but it raises its special attack. This is important because Cyndaquil is a Fire-type Pokémon, which means a majority of the attacks you will give it will be using special attack damage, not physical damage.

You can use other natures to also boost Cyndaquil’s special attack. We also recommend these choices as alternatives to Modest.

Mild (boosts special attack, decreases defense)

Quiet (boosts special attack, decreases speed)

Rash (boosts special attack, decreases special defense)

Rarely will Cyndaquil and its evolved forms benefit from having a higher base attack. Therefore, you want to increase it as much as possible. While using this nature, make sure you review an attack Cyndaquil is about to learn to ensure it uses special damage and not physical.