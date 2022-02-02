Series veterans will likely recognize Cyndaquil, the Fire Type Pokémon from Pokémon Gold and Silver. A previously unremarkable in combat starter, Cyndaquil and its evolutions have been given an upgrade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The new Cyndaquil can be caught rarely in Space-Time Distortions in the Crimson Mirelands, so if you’re hunting for the best, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Cyndaquil/Quilava/Typhlosion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Typhlosion-H gains a new sub-type, as it is now a Fire and Ghost dual-type. It’s stats haven’t changed much, gaining 10 Special Attack, bringing the total to 119, while losing some Speed (100 to 95) and some HP (78 to 73.) Defense and Special Defense remain the same, pushing this Pokémon to wanting either a Modest or Timid Nature.

Typhlosion-H’s movepool has expanded as well — heavy hitters such as Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Overheat, Mystical Fire and new unique move Infernal Parade, a move that functions like Hex but carries an innate chance to Burn the target, provide excellent Fire and Ghost coverage. Alongside Calm Mind access, Typhlosion-H can self-buff to deal more damage or tank powerful enemies. However, Ghost typing has increased the number of weaknesses Typhlosion has, so extra care is needed against to protect those low defenses.