Goomy, and it’s evolutionary line Sliggoo and Goodra, have long been fan-favorites of Pokémon. Goodra is primarily known for being a “wallbreaker” in competitive play, soaking up damage due to its great stats and wonderful Dragon typing. This powerhouse got a rework in Arceus, so here is the best Nature for Goomy, Hisuian Sliggoo, and Hisuian Goodra in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Goodra-H’s biggest change is the addition of a Steel sub-type — Dragon/Steel is fairly unique, previously only belonging to Dialga and Duraludon. This provides some unique resistances, nullifying Poison and resisting a whopping nine other types. Goodra-H’s stats are mostly unchanged, except in that it loses some Speed for a lot more Defense. Slower, but tougher — which makes it clear that Goodra-H’s best nature is either Modest, Calm or Bold.

Modest maximizes Goodra-H’s great Special Attack and wide coverage of special moves, while Relaxed and Sassy provide additional defensive support at the cost of a stat that Goodra-H will not use: Attack. It’s move coverage includes heavy hitters such as Hydro Pump, Flamethrower, Thunderbolt, Ice Beam, Draco Meteor and Steel Beam. It also has access to a new move in Shelter, which not only boosts it’s already strong defensive capabilities, but also provides Obscured for additional evasive support.