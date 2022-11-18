Best Nature for Greavard and Houndstone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Game Freak has definitely thrown us for a loop with some of their Pokémon designs in the past, they have really done it this time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Two of the more interestingly designed ones introduced in these games are Greavard and Houndstone. Beyond their looks, Pokémon fans may be surprised to find that their performance is fair, though still shy of making any headway in competitive play.

If you still plan to tag along with these Pokémon at your side, it would be a good idea to first make sure that your Greavard or Houndstone are the most combat effective that they can be. To check this, players will want to take a look at their Nature and determine whether it complements their base stats. Here are some of the best Natures to pair with Greavard and Houndstone.

What is the best nature for Greavard and Houndstone?

Greavard and Houndstone come out on top when it comes to their Attack and Defense stats, which are pretty identical for all intents and purposes. With this in mind, the best Natures for these Pokémoon would further enhance their Attack and Defense stats, which means some good choices would be either Brave or Relaxed.

Brave (increases Attack, decreases Special Attack)

(increases Attack, decreases Special Attack) Relaxed (increases Defense, decreases Special Attack)

How to find a Pokémon’s Nature in Scarlet and Violet

For those of you who haven’t been able to find your Pokémon’s Nature, we have you covered. It’ll only take a handful of steps to get you to the right place. You will want to navigate to the Memories Tab in the Pokémon Status Summary page, which can be located by following these steps.