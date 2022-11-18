Let’s be real, folks — more often than not, the early game selection of Pokemon, aside from your starters, of course, are nothing to get excited over in terms of competitive viability. There are some exceptions, of course, but Oinkologne is not one of them. If you’re still dead-set on building the absolute best Oinkologne possible, here’s our pick for the best Nature for Lechonk and Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Lechonk and Oinkologne?

Oinkologne has two main things going for it — a high base HP stat of 110, and a relatively high base Attack of 100. Everything else is average or not that great — 75 Defense, 80 Special Defense, and 65 Speed. If you truly want to use Oinkologne, you’re looking at running either a glass cannon build with Adamant Nature, or a bulkier build with Impish or Careful Natures.

Image via Game Freak

Oinkologne’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Oinkologne gets three abilities to choose from — and perhaps the most important one is Lingering Aroma, which forces any opponent that makes physical contact with Oinkologne to also gain the Lingering Aroma ability, replacing whatever they had. Gluttony and Thick Fat are the other two options, with Gluttony not really able to take advantage of Oinkologne’s poor stat spread, and Thick Fat only marginally boosting its survivability.

As far as move selection goes, you’re looking at Yawn, Trailblaze, Body Press, Stomping Tantrum, Play Rough, Iron Head, and Zen Headbutt alongside STAB Normal moves like Double-Edge. The selection really depends on what you need to fill out your team, but any mixture will do — a good base selection would be Double-Edge, Zen Headbutt, Iron Head, and Yawn.

