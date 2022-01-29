Take care when traveling through the Crimson Mirelands, trainers. Hidden in the swamps are cute, but dangerous Ground Pokémon in Hippopotus and Hippowdon. These Pokémon aren’t terribly fast, but are aggressive — and are a fantastic addition to your team. Here is the best Nature for Hippopotus and Hippowdon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Hippowdon is a chonky beast of a tank. Ground-types have solid defensive benefits, only really being weak to Grass, Ice and Water. Combine that with Hippowdon’s bulk — base 108 HP, base 118 Defense — and you have a Pokémon that can withstand a lot of pressure. In addition, Hippowdon has a base 112 Attack, which combined with its movepool, allows it to retaliate easily. All of that considered, the best Nature for Hippowdon is either Impish or Careful, to shore up its defenses and sacrifice Special Attack, something Hippowdon doesn’t use.

Movepool access is pretty lacking for Hippowdon, but what it does get is very useful. Rest, Rock Slide, High Horsepower, Stone Edge, Stealth Rock and Iron Tail are great for allowing Hippowdon to do damage and recover any lost health. Just make sure you cycle them out against any Grass, Ice or Water type — all that HP won’t save it from a Hydro Pump or Giga Drain.