Best Nature for Munchlax and Snorlax in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Natures will decide what (if any) permanent stat boosts and losses your Pokémon will naturally have. For example, the Bold Nature will raise a Pokémon’s Defense stat and lower its Attack stat. A neutral Nature essentially cancels itself out, giving a boost and loss of equal value to the same stat, like how the Hardy Nature adds and takes away the same amount of points from the Attack stat. To that end, you may be wondering what to do with your Muchlax or Snorlax.

Munchlax and Snorlax have what is basically the same stat pool, with each of their respective stats growing the same amount between evolutions. Their highest stats (barring their incredible HP stats, which are unaffected by Natures) are Attack and Special Defense, both of which are tied for the highest position in the pool. Speed is the lowest by far, and Special Attack and Defense are equal to each other, right in the middle of the pool. Since we want to boost our most essential stats and dump irrelevant ones, we will want to look for a boost to either Attack or Special Defense.

For an Attack-based build, we will want to go with the Adamant Nature. This will boost our Attack stat to be our Snorlax’s highest stat, allowing it to hit even harder as well as end fights quicker. It will also lower our Special Attack stat, but we can avoid needing to use that stat by stacking our Snorlax’s moveset with physical moves. That way, our Snorlax can finish the battle and get right back to its daily regimen of snacking and sleeping.

If we’d rather target Special Defense, we can look for the Nature that’s relevant to our interests — Impish would do well here. That way, we can get the boost to Special Defense that we’re looking for, while still using physical moves to avoid that drop in Special Attack hurting too much.