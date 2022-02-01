If you’ve played Pokémon in previous generations, you’ve probably heard about Rotom. Long a competitive staple, but also a fan favorite due to it’s odd trait of possessing random appliances and taking on their traits. Need a Fire-type? Let Rotom inhabit an oven and you’re good to go. Need a Grass-type? Find a lawnmower and let your ghost do it’s thing. Here is the best Nature for Rotom in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Despite Rotom’s ability to change forms outside of battle into one of several types — Fire, Water, Ice, Grass and Flying from an oven, a washing machine, a refrigerator, a lawnmower and an electric fan, respectively — Rotom’s stats do not change. Boasting a reasonable 520 in any of it’s non-base forms, with a solid 107 in Defense and Special Defense, a 105 in Special Attack, and a below average 86 in Speed. This pushes Rotom towards being a Special Attacker, so the best Nature is either Timid or Modest.

Rotom’s movepool changes depending on its form. You can’t expect to have Grass moves on a Fire Rotom, for example. However, some core moves carry over: Thunderbolt, Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, and Thunder round out most of the base abilities. These combined with whatever Type attacks you choose for your Rotom will make up your selection — Flamethrower for Fire Rotom, as an example.