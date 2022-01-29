Best nature for Tangela and Tangrowth in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Tangela and Tangrowth are Grass type Pokémon, first located in the Crimson Mirelands, at the Gapejaw Bog. These strange looking Pokémon are some of the earliest example of Grass-types that you can find in Arceus, and carry a lot of bulk with them. If you’re curious what the best nature for Tangela and Tangrowth is in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, look no further.

Tangrowth historically has been a tanky Pokémon, due to its base 100 HP and base 125 Defense — and this is hugely beneficial in Arceus, where Pokémon lacking bulk tend to faint very quickly. As such, Tangrowth’s best Natures should capitalize on that bulk, and so we recommend Relaxed, which boosts Defense at the expense of Speed.

Tangrowth also carries high base offensive stats, with Attack 100 and Special Attack 110 — and so, you can make good use of Tangrowth’s excellent move pool. Tangrowth has access to Sludge Bomb, Energy Ball, Rock Slide, Poison Jab, and Sleep Powder, allowing Tangrowth to cover a wide variety of types and also status enemies as necessary. The downside to Tangrowth is its low base Special Defense and Speed — both being 50, Tangrowth will lose to average Fire-types, let alone heavy hitters. It’s best to switch Tangrowth out in those scenarios.