Best online trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Foreign Dittos, version exclusives, and more

Redeeming trade codes to acquire specific Pokémon has always been a practice that many players indulge in while playing any of the mainstream Pokémon games, and this is also the case with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately, we already have a plethora of codes available for the recently released Generation IX games that players can utilize. For any trainer looking to trade their Pokémon for a new one to add to their party, including Foreign Dittos, version exclusives, and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best online trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Online trade codes that are currently redeemable in the game are listed below.

0001–0004 – Sprigatito/Fuecoco

0001–0007 – Sprigatito/ Quaxly

0004–0007 – Fuecoco/ Quaxly

0143-0114 – Drifloon or Drifblim/Misdreavus or Mismagius

0166-0167 – Armarouge/Ceruledge

0223-0223 – Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros/Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

0227-0140 – Stunky or Skuntank/Gulpin or walot

0313-0314 – Oranguru/Passimian

0316-0276 – Larvitar or Pupitar or Tyranitar/Bagon or Shelgon or Salamence

0319–0320 – Stonjourner/Eiscue

0337-0339 – Skrelp or Dragalge/Clauncher or Clawitzer

0316-0276 – Deino or Zweilous or Hydreigon/Dreepy or Drakloak or Dragapult

0376-0383 – Great Tusk/Iron Treads

0377-0383 – Scream Tail/Iron Bundle

0378-0384 – Brute Bonnet/Iron Hands

0389-0385 – Flutter Mane/Iron Jugulis

0380-0386 – Slither Wing/Iron Moth

0381-0387 – Sandy Shocks/Iron Thorns

0397-0398 – Roaring Moon/Iron Valiant

0399-0400 – Koraidon/Miraidon

4448-4448 – Ditto/Foreign Language Ditto

How to use trades codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using trade codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty simple. Open the main menu and head to the Poké Portal, where you need to select the Link Trade option. Finally, “Set Link Code” option and enter the code to initiate the trade. Ensure you are connected to the internet using the Link Trade option.