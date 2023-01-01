Best online trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Foreign Dittos, version exclusives, and more
Do not miss out on these.
Redeeming trade codes to acquire specific Pokémon has always been a practice that many players indulge in while playing any of the mainstream Pokémon games, and this is also the case with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately, we already have a plethora of codes available for the recently released Generation IX games that players can utilize. For any trainer looking to trade their Pokémon for a new one to add to their party, including Foreign Dittos, version exclusives, and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best online trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Best trade codes for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Online trade codes that are currently redeemable in the game are listed below.
- 0001–0004 – Sprigatito/Fuecoco
- 0001–0007 – Sprigatito/ Quaxly
- 0004–0007 – Fuecoco/ Quaxly
- 0143-0114 – Drifloon or Drifblim/Misdreavus or Mismagius
- 0166-0167 – Armarouge/Ceruledge
- 0223-0223 – Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros/Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros
- 0227-0140 – Stunky or Skuntank/Gulpin or walot
- 0313-0314 – Oranguru/Passimian
- 0316-0276 – Larvitar or Pupitar or Tyranitar/Bagon or Shelgon or Salamence
- 0319–0320 – Stonjourner/Eiscue
- 0337-0339 – Skrelp or Dragalge/Clauncher or Clawitzer
- 0316-0276 – Deino or Zweilous or Hydreigon/Dreepy or Drakloak or Dragapult
- 0376-0383 – Great Tusk/Iron Treads
- 0377-0383 – Scream Tail/Iron Bundle
- 0378-0384 – Brute Bonnet/Iron Hands
- 0389-0385 – Flutter Mane/Iron Jugulis
- 0380-0386 – Slither Wing/Iron Moth
- 0381-0387 – Sandy Shocks/Iron Thorns
- 0397-0398 – Roaring Moon/Iron Valiant
- 0399-0400 – Koraidon/Miraidon
- 4448-4448 – Ditto/Foreign Language Ditto
How to use trades codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Using trade codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty simple. Open the main menu and head to the Poké Portal, where you need to select the Link Trade option. Finally, “Set Link Code” option and enter the code to initiate the trade. Ensure you are connected to the internet using the Link Trade option.