Best skills to level up in RuneScape

RuneScape is one of those games that gives you a nice, easy tutorial and then drops you into the game world afterward. While it does have guideposts for beginner-friendly things, there is very little stopping you from immediately jumping into high-level areas like the dinosaur island Anachronia or the rogue-like dungeon Daemonheim. There are 28 total skills for you to level up, a variety of Distractions and Diversions — mini-games that give various rewards — and over 231 quests, which can take anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours to complete a single one! If it seems overwhelming, it is, but we’re here to help you get started.

Archaeology

Archaeology is a fantastic skill to train up before others. While it is slow — very slow, in fact, taking several days to reach a reasonably high level — the benefits are worth it. At higher levels, you gain the ability to unlock and infuse Relics, which permanently and passively give your character some fantastic bonuses. These passives include a flat 2% experience increase that stacks with experience boosting gear and effects, negating the rune cost for teleport spells, and our personal favorite, all bone and ash monster drops become noted automatically! If you stick with this skill, which requires no other skills to interact with, you can get a huge boost to your other skills. Just be prepared to spend quite a bit of time leveling it up.

Smithing

Smithing has been given a huge rework, making it more desirable. Now, not only is Smithing easy to level up, it’s actually profitable, too. You want to utilize the Artisan’s Workshop in Falador and make burial sets — either by buying maxed-out armor sets from the Grand Exchange or from smithing them yourself. It can be a little pricey to level if you don’t gather your own materials, however, so either get mining or have deep pockets.

Invention

The first “elite” skill, Invention is another support skill that essentially makes you better at whatever you choose to do. It comes with steep requirements, however — 80 in Smithing, Divination, and Crafting. The hassle is worth it, though, as you’ll be able to augment your tools, weapons, and armor to improve your proficiency at literally everything you do. Everything from bonus experience to increased yield when gathering to damage negation is yours if you unlock and train Invention.