Best STG44 Loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 is a reliable assault rifle that you can use in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s one of the earlier guns that you can use in the multiplayer that you have the option to use as you level up through the online mode. The weapon has superb firepower but lacks in ammo capacity and firepower. You’ll want to increase that as much as possible and prepare to make up for it. Here’s the best loadout for the STG44 in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

You can pick up to 10 unique attachments to place on the STG44. It can be a bit overwhelming to fit the correct combination.

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Barrel: VDD 760MM O5B

Kit: Fully Loaded

Magazine: 8MM Kurz 45 Round Drums

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer or Chord Muzzle Brake

Optic: M19 4.0X Flip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand or Vital

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

The Lengthened ammunition will increase your STG44’s bullet velocity, meaning when your fire, your bullets are traveling to your target much faster. Even if you and your opponent fire simultaneously, you have a higher chance of hitting them first, surviving the encounter. The VDD 760 reduces your spring to fire speed, gives you more control of the weapon. The Mark VI Skeletal makes it easier to bring up the weapon to aim down sights.

For the Muzzle, you’ll want to pick between the Mercury Silencer or the Chord Muzzle Brake. If you don’t want enemies hearing your bullets or catching your light, choose the silencer. But if you’re running around with far less care, the muzzle brake is the better option. These muzzles also complement the M19 4.0 that can swap between a 1.5x and a 4.0x setting.

Adding more bullets for this weapon is crucial, and it’s why we highly recommend the 45 Round Drums to give you 15 additional bullets for each magazine. Also, you’ll want to go with the Sleight of Hand perk and the Fully Loaded perk to make use of all those bullets, especially in an explosive firefight. Although, you can swap out the Sleight of Hand Perk with the Vital choice if you’re aiming for more marksman kills.

For the sidearm, you’ll want to go with the 1911 or the Klauser. You’ll also want to select the Frag Grenade or the Thermite for your Lethal equipment and the Stun Grenade or the MK V Gas for your tactical. For the perks, you’ll want to go with Ghost, Tracker or High Alert, and Lightweight or Scavenger.