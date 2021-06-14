The best Pokémon teams for the Ultra League in Pokémon Go – June 2021

The next PvP grind has arrived to Pokémon Go for the Season 8 Battle League, featuring the Ultra League. You’ll have to create a team made up of three Pokémon that do not exceed 2,500 CP. There are a few more choices to pick from, and since XL candy has become much more common, players have been using a lot of the Great League choices, making them ideal picks for this meta.

We have a few standout choices that are continual favorites from players whenever a new Ultra League rolls around, but because of the changes from Poison-type attacks from the start of Season 8, we have a few surprise suggestions.

The best Pokémon teams for the Ultra League

Swampert, Altaria, and Registeel

Registeel is among one of the best defensive Pokémon that you can find in the Ultra League. If you’re going to use this Pokémon, make sure to stick it in as your closer, giving you a solid defense that most players won’t be able to beat unless they specifically plan for it. For your lead Pokémon, we’re going to recommend you use Swampert, another Pokémon that is difficult to counter. Altaria is a solid option for your Switch choice because of its consistency in damage.

Registeel: Lock on (fast move), focus blast, and flash cannon

Swampert: Mud shot (fast move), hydro cannon, and earthquake

Altaria: Dragon breath (fast move), sky attack, and moonblast

Scrafty, Cresselia, and Mandibuzz

For a powerful lead Pokémon to support Cresselia and Mandibuzz, we’re going to recommend Scrafty. It’s a suitable Pokémon with plenty of bulk behind it, and it has an excellent fast attack that you can spam against the enemy, placing a lot of pressure on them. For an ideal Switch choice, we’re going to recommend Cresslia, one of the best Pokémon for the future, capable of spamming its charged moves, and it’s hard to defeat. For your final option, Mandibuzz is a solid Closer Pokémon.

Cresselia: Psycho cut (fast move), grass knot, and moonblast

Scrafty: Counter (fast move), foul play, and power-up punch

Mandibuzz: Snarl (fast move), foul play, and aerial ace

Talonflame, shadow Venusaur, and Alolan Muk

While not a legendary or mythical Pokémon, Talonflame has earned a reputation in the Ultra League as a superior Lead Pokémon that can do some heavy damage against most Pokémon. It has a good range of attacks, and it can be good to lay down some serious shield pressure. To support it, we’re going to recommend shadow Venusaur and Alolan Muk. The Alolan Muk can be in the Switch position, where you reserve your shadow Venusaur for your closer.

Talonflame: Incinerate (fast move), brave bird, and flame charge

Venusaur (shadow): Vine whip (fast move), frenzy plant, and sludge bomb

Alolan Muk: Snarl (fast move), dark pulse, and gunk shot

Articuno, Snorlax, and Machamp

For those who have had the chance to capture a standard Articuno, the Ultra League is the perfect place to use it. It’s a strong Lead Pokémon, and has extremely useful charged moves that will take out many of the biggest fighters in the Ultra League. To support it, we’re going to recommend you use Snorlax and Machamp. For your Switch Pokémon, use Machamp who has phenomenal attack power, and can lay down some heavy shield pressure whenever its in a fight. For your closer, Snorlax will be hard to defeat due to its high defense and stamina.

Articuno: Ice shard (fast move), icy wind, and hurricane

Snorlax: Lick (fast move), body slam, and earthquake

Machamp: Counter (fast move), cross chop, and payback

Abomasnow, Politoed, and Steelix

If you prefer to avoid the legendary and mythical Pokémon, we recommend using Abomasnow, Politoed, and Steelix. Abomasnow is a reliable Pokémon that has been featured in the Ultra League for seveal seasons, and has remained close to the top. Politoed, closer to the start of 2021, rose to the top with a new moveset, becoming a powerful Switch Pokémon that many trainers fear to face. For Season 8, Steelx has become a dark horse not many expected to see, but with the increase power added to dragon tail, and with it being a Steel-type, Steelix is an excellent closer Pokémon.