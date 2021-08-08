Best ways to farm Star Seeds in Bless Unleashed

Star Seeds are a vital resource for progressing through Bless Unleashed, allowing you to buy items from the Marketplace, fast travel, and self revives, among other uses. Acquiring them efficiently will make your grind much more enjoyable, so here’s our tips on how to get the most Star Seeds in the least amount of time.

Use Starseed Boosters

If you have the means, buying Starseed Boosters will make all of the methods in this guide much more efficient, so we have to mention them. The basic booster is a 20% boost for 30 days, costing 800 Lumina (~$8USD) and the advanced booster is a 40% boost for 30 days, costing 1500 Lumina (~$15). The two effects stack, giving a bonus of 60% more starseed for 30 days for the price of 2300 Lumina ($23). For comparison, that’s more than the monthly subscription price of either World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy 14, and two months of buying both boosts will be comparable in price to the one-time purchase price of Guild Wars 2 with all expansions. But if you are committed to Bless Unleashed, this will maximize the efficiency of your Starseed farming.

Visit Olvera in Carzacor’s Plaza

For a steady stream of Starseeds, visit Olvera in Carzacor’s Plaza once a day to buy Starseeds using gold. At level 5 you can convert 1500 Gold for 1000 Starseeds, which increases steadily until level 26 when you can convert 56,500 Gold for 11,000 Starseeds. Despite the lower Gold to Starseed ratio at Level 26, this conversion becomes more efficient at higher levels because Gold becomes easier to acquire. 50,000 gold is a reasonable amount to acquire in a day of play at even low levels, and at high levels it can be at times trivial.

With the Starseed Boosters active, Olvera will sell you 17,600 Starseeds at level 26.

Olvera’s Starseed exchange resets daily at a fixed time, which is 06:00 BST. (British Summer Time) / 05:00 UTC. / 22:00 PDT. / 01:00 EDT

Use The Marketplace

To receive the maximum number of starseeds overall, you will need to sell items on the marketplace. The following items are easy to consistently acquire, and regularly sell for a respectable price:

Gear and loot boxes from bosses

Luminos Root

Dawn Fern

Breath Mushroom

Thin Branch + Unripe Fruit

Iron Ore

The prices of these goods fluctuate over time, and the best places to get them sometimes changes with the latest patches, but the Bless Unleashed community is always eager to spread the word about how to farm these most efficiently. Figure out which of these is easiest or most enjoyable for you, and then do it. In our testing, we preferred to farm endgame PvE so that we could sell unopened loot boxes (rather than open them ourselves and risk getting unsellable junk) because we were able to group up with friends and profit together, but when working alone it can be much more profitable, or even relaxing to complete a regular circuit of item gathering.