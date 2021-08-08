Best PC Settings for Bless Unleashed

Like most MMOs, Bless Unleashed has a dense tangle of systems, menus, and options that let you customize your game. While Bless isn’t on the level of World of Warcraft in terms of hotbars and customization, there are still a number of key options to change in order to get the optimal setup. Here’s how to set up your game for success:

How to Open the Settings Menu

First, open the pause menu. The default hotkey to open this menu is the Escape key. From there, in the bottom right of the menu grid you should see a grayed out button labeled “Options.” In the screenshot below the button is labelled with a yellow arrow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second, select “Settings” from the menu that comes up after clicking “Options.” By selecting “Settings,” you will be able to adjust your HUD, hotkeys, graphics options, and gameplay settings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Disable “Remove Equipment”

This quality of life change is beneficial for all players, but especially for those who are farming PvE content. With “Remove Equipment” left to its default “On” setting, if you run out of a consummable you will have to re-equip it from the items menu when you refill. Instead of dealing with that headache, set this option to “Off,” so that when you buy or trade for more items, they’ll be in the same hotkey that you left them on. If you need to replace an exhausted item that you don’t care about, you would have to open the items menu anyway, so there’s no reason to leave this setting at the default.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Change Health displays to “Figure & Percentage”

This option is essential if you intend to play PvP. With health displays set to show percent only, it is difficult to contextualize the amount of damage being done to either you or to enemies. On the other hand, with health displays set to show Figures only, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by large numbers flashing quickly across the screen. With both displayed, you can easily see both the exact amount of damage being done, and also how much that damage is relative to the total health pool.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tune your HUD Size

You may need to adjust your HUD size, depending on your needs. When playing as a spell-caster, or on a very small display, you might want to keep HUD Size at its maximum 100%. For Hunters and Berserkers, or when playing on a very large display, you might want to reduce it to as low as 70%. While 100% looked good on the 15″ laptop we tested these settings on, when we connected to a 42″ monitor, the 70% HUD setting was much more comfortable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Set Display Mode to “Maximized Windowed”

This is optional, but an absolute must for content creators. In our testing we were completely unable to stream or screen record without the display mode set to “Maximized Windowed,” and our screenshots on the “Fullscreen” sometimes had the same problem.