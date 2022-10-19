Can you catch a shiny Altered Forme Giratina in Pokémon Go? – October 20, 2022

The upcoming five-star raid starring Altered Forme Giratina is set to release to Pokémon Go on October 20. This won’t be the first time this Pokémon has been in five-star raids, giving players another chance to try and capture it before this Pokémon disappears. For collectors, it’s potentially another chance to try and capture this Pokémon’s shiny form. Can you expect to catch a shiny Altered Forme Giratina in Pokémon Go?

Does Altered Forme Giratina have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

It has been confirmed that the Altered Forme Giratina five-star raids feature this Pokémon’s shiny form. Therefore, every time you raid against this Pokémon with your friends and try to capture it, you have a decent chance for this legendary Pokémon to appear in its shiny version. However, these raids do require a Raid Pass, which can be a relatively high cost. We recommend making sure to curate your team accordingly alongside your friends to stand the best chance of defeating this legendary Pokémon.

Related: Is Shadow Force a good move in Pokémon Go?

While Altered Forme Giratina is appearing in this five-star raid for the Halloween Part I event, it will know the signature move, Shadow Force. We recommend you grab this powerful attack for one of Pokémon Go’s strongest PvP Pokémon.

Altered Forme Giratina will be in five-star raids until November 2. We do not know which Pokémon will be on the way next, but November will be a brand new month and closes out the Season of Light. So far, we haven’t heard from Team Rocket yet, and we suspect they might be up to something. Regardless, if they’re up to no good, catching an Altered Forme Giratina and adding it to your roster will prepare you for the upcoming battle against Giovanni if Team Rocket plans to strike.