Can you catch a shiny Binacle in Pokémon Go?

With the arrival a new Pokémon in Pokémon Go, trainers want to get their hands on their shiny version. During the Sustainability Week event, players will be on the lookout for Binacle and attempting to encounter this Pokémon enough to evolve it into Barbaracle, a Rock and Water-type. You can expect to see this Pokémon more in the Great and Ultra Leagues, although, it doesn’t quite have the strength to make it in the Master League. Like every new Pokémon added to Pokémon Go, Binacle will not have a new shiny version available when it initially launches.

Niantic prefers to stagger out the release of shiny Pokémon versions in Pokémon Go. The assets have likely been added to the backend, but they will not be officially available until sometime in the future. No matter how many Binacle you encounter and capture, it will not be shiny. For example, during the Sustainability Week event, Trubbish is receiving its shiny version. This Pokémon was introduced in early 2020.

Because most shiny versions take roughly a year to release, we’ll likely see Binacle’s alternative appearance sometime in 2022. There’s a one in 500 chance of encountering a standard Pokémon’s shiny version. That chance varies depending on the current events in Pokémon Go, but typically the one in 500 chance is the common standard.

When Binacle does come out, you can expect it to be alongside one of the weekly events. For now, during the Sustainability Week and for foreseeable future, Binacle will not be shiny in Pokémon Go.