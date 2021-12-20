Can you catch a shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon you can find while exploring Pokémon Go, and some of them appear more frequently during specific events. If you’re on the hunt for Cryogonal, you can only catch it in a handful of places. But is there a chance you could find a shiny version of this Pokémon? Here’s what you need to know about catching a shiny Cryogonal in Pokémon Go.

There are only a handful of times and opportunities for you to catch Cryogonal in Pokémon Go. It’s typically a rare spawn, appearing as a three-star raid combatant, as a 7km egg reward, or it’s an incredibly rare wild Pokémon spawn. However, the chances of encountering a shiny version of Cryogonal is not possible. There is no shiny version available for you to capture in Pokémon Go, meaning no matter the number of raid battles you go against Cryogonal, there is no chance for you to find a shiny one.

A shiny version is typically added to Pokémon Go through a special event, and while it’s a wonderful addition, it’s typically not the central spotlight. We do not have an exact date or prediction for when Cryogonal’s shiny version will arrive. Cryogonal launched Pokémon Go during the Holiday 2019 celebration, so it will receive a shiny version.