Can you catch a shiny Gothita in Pokémon Go? – September 1, 2022

Gothita is one of many Pokémon you can expect to find while playing Pokémon Go. It has the chance to appear in the wild, and every so often, you might be able to challenge it in one-star raids. In addition, it’s frequently a featured Pokémon in many Psychic-type focused events. With it appearing so often, can you catch a shiny Gothita in Pokémon Go?

Does Gothita have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm the shiny version for Gothita has not arrived on the mobile game. No matter how often you encounter it in the wild or challenge it to one-star raids, Gothita will not appear as a shiny version. For avid collectors, this might be a disappointment, mainly because Gothita has been in Pokémon Go since March 2020, when it arrived for the Psychic Spectacular 2020 event.

It usually takes Niantic a year or two to introduce a Pokémon’s shiny version. They seldom do it when the Pokémon debuts, but there have a handful of ones that did receive their shiny version when they arrived in the game, such as Rockruff. Unfortunately, Gothita and its evolved forms, Gothorita and Gothitelle, did not have this happen. We expect the shiny version to appear sometime in 2023, but Niantic has not confirmed this timeline.

We’re hoping to see it add for a Psychic-type event or if Gothita receives a Community Day, giving Gothitelle the chance to learn a new move in its moveset. Gothitelle is rarely used in the Pokémon Go Battle League, and we don’t normally recommend you bring it to use in Raid battles or against Team Rocket. Given Gothitelle’s overall stats, it’s not a terrible Pokémon. It suffers from having a poor moveset. It would benefit from having a better fast move in its kit or even a stronger charged move.