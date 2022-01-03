Can you catch a shiny Solosis in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Go, with many of them having the chance of being a shiny version of it, if you’re lucky. Unfortunately, the shiny version for nearly every Pokémon in the game has a low probability of appearing, which means you want to try finding as many of them as possible in the wild, for field research tasks, or in raids. What about Solosis? This guide will cover if there’s a shiny version for Solosis in Pokémon Go and if you can catch it.

Solosis was originally released to the mobile game in March 2022, during the Psychic Spectacular 2020 event. However, we can confirm that right now, Solosis’ shiny version has not made its way over to Pokémon Go. It’s been a few years since this Pokémon was released to the game, but Niantic has yet to reveal the shiny version. If you’re trying to hunt down this Pokémon, you will not find a shiny version in the wild or any other method. We’ll need to wait until the shiny version releases during a scheduled event.

A majority of the Pokémon in Pokémon Go have their shiny versions released a year or two after its debut in the game. We can expect Solosis’ shiny version to release sometime in 2022, but it might be even longer, depending on Niantic’s overall development cycle. We may see it involved in a Psychic-type related.

For now, it’s unconfirmed when Solosis’ shiny version will release. But during any special events, or the Community Day event on January 4, 2022, there’s no chance of catching a shiny Solosis.