A unique form of Groudon will appear in Pokémon Go during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event. Making its debut is Primal Groudon, and it will start to appear in Primal Raids. These battles are similar to the Mega ones you’ve already encountered, and when you defeat Primal Groudon, a standard Groudon encounter occurs that you can catch and add to your collection. Can you catch a shiny Groudon in Primal Groudon raids in Pokémon Go?

Will a shiny Groudon appear in Primal Groudon raids in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that all players who participate in a Primal Groudon raid have a chance to find a shiny Groudon. The chances of this happening are likely the same as the end of a Mega raid, which means you won’t always receive one at the end of these battles, but there’s a good chance for it. This has been confirmed by the Niantic team, who shared it on their Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn page, although they left out the exact chances for this to happen.

Even if you do not encounter a shiny Groudon at the end of these battles, this Groudon will know the exclusive charged move Precipice Blade. This is an exclusive Ground-type move that only Groudon can learn, and it’s a direct improvement for its overall moveset. We highly recommend adding this attack as a standard charged move for any Groudon you have in your party. The perfect combination of charged moves would be for Groudon to know both Fire Punch and Precipice Blade, making it an outstanding Pokémon for future PvP battles.

If more Primal Groudon raids appear in Pokémon Go, a shiny Groudon will likely still have a chance to spawn unless announced by Niantic. However, a Groudon knowing Precipice Blade won’t likely occur as often.