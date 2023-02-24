How to beat Primal Groudon in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Primal Groudon is a powerful opponent for you to face off against in Pokémon Go. It’s a powered-up form of Groudon, already one of the strongest legendary Pokémon in the mobile game. You’ll have a limited time to defeat it, and we highly recommend it do it alongside a handful of friends. To make sure you can take down this fearsome foe, building the correct team and knowing how to use them should make this battle easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Primal Groudon in Pokémon Go.

All Primal Groudon weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Primal Groudon is a Ground and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground and Water-type moves and resistant against Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fire, Poison, and Steel-type moves. It takes the most damage from Water-base attacks. We recommend using these moves and other Water-type Pokémon against it during the battle to highlight this massive weakness.

Related: Is Breaking Swipe good in Pokémon Go?

The best Pokémon counters to Primal Groudon in Pokémon Go

The best Pokémon to use against Primal Groudon will be Kyogre, Swampert, and Gyarados.

Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon and is the polar opposite of Groudon. It makes sense that when these two face off, Kyogre can take down Groudon, so if you have a standard Kyogre or Primal Kyogre, using one of these two versions would be excellent to take down a Primal Groudon. The best moveset to give Kyogre will be the fast move Waterfall and the charged attacks Surf and Origin Pulse.

The next Pokémon we will recommend is Swampert, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. The only types of attacks Swampert is weak against is Grass-type, which means it should be able to withstand most of Primal Groudon’s attacks. It makes for an excellent defensive Pokémon and an even better attack. The best moveset to give Swampert is the fast move Water Gun and the charged attacks Hydro Cannon and Surf.

The final Pokémon we recommend is Gyarados, a Flying and Water-type. Gyarados shouldn’t have too much difficulty with most of Primal Groudon’s attacks, and it’s resistant against Ground and Fire-type moves, making it an ideal combatant in this encounter. The best moveset to give Gyarados is the fast move Waterfall and the charged attacks Hydro Pump and Aqua Tail.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to fight against Primal Groudon. These are some other recommendations you may want to use to take it down and fill out your roster.

Blastoise

Crawdaunt

Feraligatr

Greninja

Kingler

Palkia

Samurott

Sharpedo

Vaporeon

Wailord

You’ll receive Primal energy after defeating Groudon, and there’s a standard Groudon encounter at the end. There’s a good chance for this Groudon to be shiny.