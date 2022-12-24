Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go? – December 24, 2022

There are a handful of Pokémon that only appear every so often in Pokémon Go. When they do occur, you want to go out of your way to capture them and try adding them to your collection. Hisuian Avalugg is one of these Pokémon. It’s going to appear in three-star raids for a limited time. While it’s spawning in these raids, many collectors are keen if they find the elusive shiny version of it. Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Go?

Does Hisuian Avalugg have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that Hisuian Avalugg’s shiny version will be available for all Pokémon Go players. It will only appear in three-star raids in your local area during a specific event. It’s making its debut during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event for 2022, closing out the year as a raid available for all players. Most players should find these battles relatively easy to take down, but they won’t appear all day. They will only show up from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area. Once they disappear, we’ll need to wait for another Hisuian Avalugg event.

Unlike other Pokémon that debut in Pokémon Go, Hisuian Avalugg starts with its shiny form. Normally, we wait several months before the shiny form becomes available. We’re lucky in this regard, which means if you catch the shiny the first few times you encounter it, you won’t have to try catching it again unless you want to try getting one with better stats. Outside of this, Hisuian Avalugg’s shiny form should be relatively easy to find.

We can expect any event that features Hisuian Avalugg to have its shiny form unless Niantic has stated otherwise.