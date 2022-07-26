Can you catch a shiny Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Growlithe will appear in Pokémon Go starting with the Hisuian Discoveries event. In this limited event, there’s a good chance you will have the opportunity to add this Pokémon to your collection. Although it will be difficult to find, the odds of encountering it are in your favor. How good are your chances of catching a shiny version of Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

Is there a shiny version of Hisuian Growlithe in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm with Hisuian Growlithe making its debut appearance in the Hisuian Discoveries event, there will not be a shiny version of this Pokémon. The shiny version for this Pokémon will not be available throughout the event, despite the number of Hisuian Growlithe you catch and encounter. The shiny version for this Pokémon will likely appear during future events, and we can expect to see it alongside an increased chance to catch the Pokémon. For the Hisuian Discoveries event, the only way to catch Hisuian Growlithe is by hatching 7km eggs.

Niantic will do this for almost every Pokémon they debut in the game. It’s a good way to attach additional bonuses for players looking to get more rewards from the event, and it gives others who did not have a chance to catch a particular Pokémon an increased chance of finding it. This is not always the case, such as for the upcoming debut of Hisuian Braviary, which will have a shiny form available in three-star raids.

When hatching a Hisuian Growlithe from a 7km egg, there will be no chance of a shiny version during the event. This will change in the future, but for now, you can only encounter the standard version of this unique Hisuian Pokémon.