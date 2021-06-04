Can you catch a shiny Ledyba in Pokémon Go?

There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go all over the world. You encounter these creatures in several ways, from completing small tasks you receive at Pokéstops, defeating them in raids, entering special events, or merely finding them out in the world. Many of these Pokémon have unique stats tied to them, so not every Pokémon you capture will be the same. There’s also the chance for you to find a shiny version, which is a unique colored Pokémon that are extremely rare to find. Ledyba is a Pokémon you can throughout the world, and there’s a small chance of capturing a shiny version.

The shiny version for Ledyba is not too different from its usual version. The overall shading of the Pokémon looks a bit brighter, giving its usual orange and yellow coloring a highlighted texture. You may not be able to tell you’ve encountered a shiny version of this Pokémon until the distinct sparkles appear around it, which every shiny Pokémon does when you find it.

The chance of capturing a shiny version remains the same as every other standard Pokémon. You have a one in 500 chance of finding a shiny Ledyba, so it could take you quite a bit of time to eventually encounter a shiny one. When you do and evolve it into Ledian, it will remain shiny. A shiny Pokémon does not have any better stats behind it. The only thing special about it is its appearance.