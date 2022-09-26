Can you catch a shiny Mareanie in Pokémon Go? September 27, 2022

Mareanie is making its Pokémon Go debut during Fashion Week 2022. It will be available for you to find throughout the event, and once it’s over, you will have an opportunity to continue to find it throughout the Season of Light and in future Pokémon Go. It’s a fantastic Pokémon to add to your collection. How good are your chances of catching a shiny Mareanie in Pokémon Go?

Does Mareanie have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm with Fashion Week 2022 being Mareanie’s debut in Pokémon Go, there will not be a shiny version available for you to catch. No matter how often you encounter Mareanie in the wild, as a Field Research reward, or complete a raid against it, a shiny version will not appear as a reward for you to catch.

We expect the shiny version of Mareanie to appear sometime in the next year or two. Niantic frequently does this with Pokémon. They will hold an event for the Pokémon to make an appearance and give it an increased spawn rate, but it will not have a shiny version. There will be another event in the future featuring Mareanie, and it will likely have the shiny version making its debut. It will appear alongside other Pokémon, or it might be a themed event. We won’t know until Niantic makes this announcement in the future.

Despite Mareanie not having a shiny form, this should not discourage you from attempting to catch it. Mareanie’s evolved form, Toxapex, will become one of the more notable Great League Pokémon for players. We highly encourage everyone to go out of their way to catch this Pokémon, especially those who frequently participate in the Pokémon Go PvP events.