Toxapex is a formidable Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It will not go head-to-head against any of the legendary Pokémon and will be one of the top-performing ones in every category. However, it will likely excel in the Great League, and it could become a frequently used PvP Pokémon for those looking for a suitable Water-type Pokémon to add to their roster. You will want to get the most out of this Pokémon by teaching it the best attacks. This guide covers the best moveset for Toxapex in Pokémon Go.

Toxapex’s best moveset

Toxapex is a Poison and Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks and resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type moves. Not only is it resistant to multiple types of Pokémon attacks, but Toxapex has an excellent defense stat for a Great League Pokémon, making it a difficult opponent to defeat.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Mareanie in Pokémon Go?

Below are all the moves Toxapex can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Bite (Dark-type) – 4 damage and 2 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

You only have two options for a fast move for Toxapex. Of the choices available, Poison Jab is the far superior choice. It will be an attack that might not do as much damage as Bite, but Poison Jab provides Toxapex with far more energy. This allows it to use its charged attacks far more often, making it a larger threat to any opponent.

Charged attacks

Brine (Water-type) – 60 damage and 50 energy

Gunk Shot (Poison-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

For Toxapex’s charged moves, we recommend going with Brine and Sludge Wave. Brine was the move swapped out of Toxapex’s original charged attack options. Originally, Toxapex was given Muddy Water, which would have made it a far too good Pokémon. Although Brine requires more energy than Muddy Water, it’s still a good option, especially considering Toxapex’s survivability for most encounters. For the second choice, we recommend you go with Sludge Wave, a powerful Poison-type attack that Toxapex can use to clean up an opponent.

The best moveset for Toxapex to learn is the fast move Poison Jab and the charged attacks Brine and Sludge Wave.