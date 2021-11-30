Can you catch a shiny Reshiram in Pokémon Go? – December 1, 2021

For a limited time, you’ll have the chance to encounter Reshiram in Pokémon Go raids. These five-star raids will put you and your Pokémon to the test as you attempt to tackle this powerful Dragon-type Pokémon. If you’re looking to grind out this Pokémon to obtain the highest IVs to use it in the Master League, can you potentially encounter Reshiram’s shiny form in Pokémon Go?

Starting on December 1, Reshiram will have a shiny form available for you to capture. The last time this Pokémon was available to all players was back in summer 2020, so it’s been a while since everyone has seen Reshiram and the other legendary Pokémon Black and White Dragon-type legendaries, Zekrom and Kyurem. All of these Pokémon will have shiny forms that you can catch during these five-star raids.

If you want the best chances to capture this Pokémon, we highly recommend working together with a small team of players to try and tackle these battles. You may even need a player or two to arrive with a Remote Raid pass. Any player that does deals increased damage during any raid while using the Remote Raid pass.

Reshiram will be appearing in five-star raids from December 1 to 16, during the Season of Heritage.