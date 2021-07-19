Can you catch a shiny Squirtle in Pokémon Go?

There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, many of them found throughout the wild or captured in raids that you complete by working together with other trainers. Many of the Pokémon you find in the wild are randomly generated but have increased spawn rates based on the location you’re in and if there’s an event happening. Squirtle, one of the original starter Pokémon you could pick from the handheld games, is available for you to catch in the wild. Like every Pokémon, Squirtle has a shiny version in the original games, which gives it a different, unique appearance than the standard version. In this guide, we’re going to detail if you can catch a shiny Squirtle in Pokémon Go and what your chances are of encountering it.

We can confirm that Squirtle’s shiny form is in Pokémon Go. Whenever you encounter this Pokémon in the wild, in raids, or you receive it as a reward from a Special Research or Field Research task, there’s a chance you could find its shiny version. However, the odds you finding one are pretty low, even if you find its evolved forms.

Whenever you find a Squirtle wandering the wild in Pokémon Go, there’s a one in 500 chance that when you click on it, you’ll find its shiny version during the encounter. Those odds greatly increase when you battle against a Squirtle in any raids, where you have a one in 20 chance of finding a shiny version, which goes for any Pokémon featured in a raid.

Those odds do increase during specific events. For example, during Community Day events or amidst Pokémon Go Fest, you have a much better chance of finding it in the wild. Unfortunately, Spotlight Hour events do not increase your odds. They do, however, increase the spawn rate of that particular Pokémon, so you’ll find several more Squirtle spawning in your area during a Spotlight Hour, giving you additional chances to find a shiny version. But the odds do not improve. Your chances remain at one of 500 for any wild Pokémon encounter.