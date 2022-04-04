Stunky is one of the many Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Go. It’s a Pokémon that Niantic frequently uses throughout many events, and we highly recommend catching this Pokémon. Its evolved form, Skuntank, is a useful Pokémon that many players recommend using in the Battle League. If you encounter Stunky, can you catch a shiny Stunky in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that you will not be able to catch a shiny Stunky in Pokémon Go. This Pokémon’s shiny form has not released to the mobile game. Stunky released Pokémon Go during the Halloween 2018 event and has been in the game since, with a shadow form added in July 2020. However, the shiny form has not yet become available to players.

Niantic are likely waiting for the best event for this shiny form. We do not have a set time when this will happen, but when it does, Niantic will increase the chances of Stunky appearing in the wild, giving everyone an additional opportunity to find it. If you’re looking to catch a shiny Stunky during the April 2022 Spotlight Hour, unfortunately, you won’t be able to find one. We recommend waiting for another event for this shiny form and adding this to your collection when it’s available. The evolved form, Skuntank, is a powerful Pokémon we highly recommend to still seek out.